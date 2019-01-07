Technics launches F70 wireless noise-cancelling headphones

It's not just about new Technics turntables at CES this year, there are also two new pairs of wireless headphones.

The EAH-F50B and EAH-F70N are Bluetooth headphones, offering Sony's LDAC wireless audio technology and Qualcomm's aptX HD Bluetooth for the best possible wireless sound.

A new 40mm driver features across both the F50 and F70, promising "powerful bass" and "realistic dynamics".

The premium F70 headphones also offer active noise-cancelling, a sensor which stops/starts the music when you take them off/on, and an ambient sound enhancer that allows you to momentarily listen to external sounds without removing the headphones.

Both pairs of headphones "swivel and fold" to make them travel-friendly, while the ear cuff and ear pad design promises to be flexible to your ear shape and preferred fit.

