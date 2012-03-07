Spotify has announced that users have now spent over 1500 years using the new Spotify Apps.

Launched three months ago, Spotify Apps from the likes of Last.fm, Songkick, We Are Hunted and The Guardian has brought extra features and content to the Spotify desktop client.

Soundrop, which lets users listen to music in a virtual room with friends, saw users listen to 15 million songs together in the month of February.

Moodagent meanwhile, which designs a playlist for you by your chosen mood, generates over 3.5 million playlists a week, with Spotify thankfully reporting that the Happy mood is twice as popular as Angry.

If you want to add lyrics and sing along to your tracks then you can use one of the 100,000 or so tracks synced in TuneWiki by Spotify users.

The announcement on Spotify's blog ends by promising "more exciting news regarding Spotify Apps very soon", so we'll look forward to that.

You can of course check out our rolling What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision Spotify playlist, which we update with a fresh batch of tracks every month to reflect what we're listening to in the office and what we're using to test all the new products.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook