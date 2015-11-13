Soundmagic has launched the Vento P55, its first pair of premium headphones.

The company has dominated the budget in-ear market with its multi-Award winning E10S, and now it is looking to do the same with these premium on-ears.

Not much is known about the Vento P55s at the moment. We’ve been told they took two years to develop, and that the drivers were produced entirely in-house with Japanese copper.

The headband is made of stainless steel and the earcups of aluminium, a combination that promises lightweight durability. The removable cable is ‘smart’, and supposedly enables universal smartphone control for skipping tracks and changing volume.

Why ‘Vento’? It’s the Italian for ‘wind’ and Soundmagic’s lead designer Tony Xu chose it to reference the P55s’ control over air.

The Soundmagic Vento P55s cost £150. Preorders begin today, with stock expected from next week.

