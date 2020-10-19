Sound+Image Nov-Dec 2020 out now: Rediscover Vinyl!

Check out the latest digital edition at Zinio

DO YOU NEED AN 8K RECEIVER? Denon's $1999 X-Series entertainment hub delivers next-gen movie magic

CAN YOU RESIST JBL'S PINT-SIZE CLASSICS? The new L82 Classic take the L80 DNA and shrink it into a more manageable standmount speaker

GORDON'S ALIVE - IN 4K! Ming the Merciless takes on Flash Gordon to a Queen soundtrack in a stunning 4K remaster of the sci-fi classic...

VINYL SUPERTEST: Celebrating vinyl's final revenge over CD as sales of black discs overtake those of silver, we round up 16 turntables from $350 to $35,000 in a bid to find you the perfect deck, whether you're just getting into vinyl, returning back to black, or upgrading to something special.

REVIEWED INSIDE:

Pro-Ject Primary E

audio-technica AT-LP3

Sony LX-310BT

audio-technica AT-LP120XUSB

Music Hall mmf-1.5

Sony PS-X500

Pro-Ject Juke Box E

Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500

Pro-Ject X1

Technics SL-1500C

Mobile Fidelity StudioDeck+

McIntosh MT2

Rega Planar 10

Yamaha GT-5000

SME Synergy

Linn Klimax LP12

PLUS THE RECORD DOCTOR VI

LP cleaning is an essential for any vinyl lover, and the latest-gen Record Doctor sucks big-time...

CEDIA FINALISTS 2020

The Asia-Pacific finalists in CEDIA’s annual awards reveal the quality of work delivered by members of this peak body for custom installation. Huge smart homes and stunning home cinemas showcase the best work in our regions and provide 17 pages packed with ideas for your home.

PLUS News, music & Blu-ray reviews, classic tracks and more...

