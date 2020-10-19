Sound+Image Nov-Dec 2020 out now: Rediscover Vinyl!

Check out the latest digital edition at Zinio
INSIDE THE NEW ISSUE
DO YOU NEED AN 8K RECEIVER? Denon's $1999 X-Series entertainment hub delivers next-gen movie magic
CAN YOU RESIST JBL'S PINT-SIZE CLASSICS? The new L82 Classic take the L80 DNA and shrink it into a more manageable standmount speaker
GORDON'S ALIVE - IN 4K! Ming the Merciless takes on Flash Gordon to a Queen soundtrack in a stunning 4K remaster of the sci-fi classic...
VINYL SUPERTEST: Celebrating vinyl's final revenge over CD as sales of black discs overtake those of silver, we round up 16 turntables from $350 to $35,000 in a bid to find you the perfect deck, whether you're just getting into vinyl, returning back to black, or upgrading to something special.
REVIEWED INSIDE:
Pro-Ject Primary E
audio-technica AT-LP3
Sony LX-310BT
audio-technica AT-LP120XUSB
Music Hall mmf-1.5
Sony PS-X500
Pro-Ject Juke Box E
Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500
Pro-Ject X1
Technics SL-1500C
Mobile Fidelity StudioDeck+
McIntosh MT2
Rega Planar 10
Yamaha GT-5000
SME Synergy
Linn Klimax LP12
PLUS THE RECORD DOCTOR VI
LP cleaning is an essential for any vinyl lover, and the latest-gen Record Doctor sucks big-time...
CEDIA FINALISTS 2020
The Asia-Pacific finalists in CEDIA’s annual awards reveal the quality of work delivered by members of this peak body for custom installation. Huge smart homes and stunning home cinemas showcase the best work in our regions and provide 17 pages packed with ideas for your home.
PLUS News, music & Blu-ray reviews, classic tracks and more...
