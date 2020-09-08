Sony's brightest-ever 4K projector heads up its new 2020 line-up

Sony has today introduced three new models to its home cinema projector line-up, spearheaded by the all-new flagship VPL-GTZ380 4K laser projector.

Based on Sony's pro projector design but in a smaller footprint, the VPL-GTZ380 (pictured top) debuts the company's X1 Ultimate picture processor, an optimised-for-projector version of the X1 processor found in Sony Bravia TVs.

The processor powers an object-based HDR remastering tool that, as its name suggests, aims to enhance details and colours specifically based on the type of object in the frame – flowers, faces, hands etc. Two databases work together in real-time to clean up noise and upscale, too, while Sony's Super Resolution reality creation processing has been enhanced to improve detail enhancement and the upscaling of lower-than-4K material to a 4096 x 2160 resolution.

Like every projector in Sony's line-up, the VPL-GTZ380 utilises the three-panel (red, blue and green) SXRD system. Here that is paired with an enhanced laser light engine design comprising a new 'deep red' laser, which Sony says requires less colour filtering and therefore minimises losses in brightness during the process. As a result, Sony promises 100 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The VPL-GTZ380 arrives as Sony's brightest-ever SXRD projector, with a 10,000-lumen peak brightness – quite the eye-dazzler considering a 3000-lumen peak brightness is pretty high for a home cinema model.

The Sony VPL-GTZ380 will be available in January for a cool £79,999.

(Image credit: Sony)

Two further new – and more palatably priced – native 4K additions come in the form of the VPL-VW590 (lamp) and VPL-VW790 (laser), available now and costing £6999 and £11,999 respectively.

They replace the VPL-VW570 and VPL-VW760, coming into Sony's home cinema range above the VPL-HW65ES and 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning VPL-VW270ES and below the VPL-VW870ES and VPL-VW5000ES – all four of which are existing models that remain in Sony's line-up for the foreseeable.

Both debut the X1 for Projector processor – a less advanced version of the X1 Ultimate for Projector chipset found in the VPL-GTZ380 – which power a new Dynamic HDR Enhancer for improved delivery of HDR10 and HLG material, as well as the Super Resolution processing mode.

The VPL-VW590's lamp can output 1800 lumens, while the VPL-VW790's laser source can hit 2000 lumens and has the benefit of a 20,000-hour lifespan.

All three new models sport HDMI 2.0b connections for 4K playback up to 60 frames per second, albeit not the 120fps some PS5 games will be available in.

MORE:

Best projectors 2020: Full HD, 4K, portable, short throw

How to set up your home cinema speaker system

The best AV and home cinema deals 2020

How to set up your projector and get the best picture