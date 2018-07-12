Bringing hi-res audio to more of its smartphones, Sony has announced the Xperia XA2 Plus is the latest to be tricked out with the technology - although since pricing hasn't been released yet, it's difficult to say how mid-range this mid-range phone will be.

The audio processing will, as it has on other Sony devices, include modes to make the midrange clearer and the bass more powerful (in theory, anyway - we reserve judgement until we've tried it out).

It also comes with Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE HX) that 'upscales' MP3s and other compressed audio to a high-res format, which Sony claims makes them sound more subtle, and LDAC (to transmit hi-res music through Bluetooth).

Its sonic chops aside, the Xperia XA2 Plus comes with a 6" 18:9 Full HD+ display. On the back is a 23MP camera, while there's an 8MP lens on the front for selfies.

This phone is also running Android 8.0, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, and its battery is a sturdy 3580mAh. All in all, these seem like reliable specifications - we look forward to trying it out.

