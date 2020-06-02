Sony postpones PS5 games reveal to 'allow more important voices to be heard'

Sony has announced the postponement of its eagerly-awaited, hour-long YouTube PS5 games reveal scheduled for this Thursday, touching on Black Lives Matter protests in the US, racial inequality and the recent death of George Floyd.

In a tweet posted on Sony's official Playstation account, Sony stated: "While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to allow more important voices to be heard."

(Image credit: Sony Playstation/Twitter )

The news comes four hours after a previous tweet issued by PlayStation, which denounced systemic racism and violence against the black community – a tweet which the official Xbox account retweeted with the quote, "We stand together".

(Image credit: PlayStation/Xbox/Twitter)

The cancellation of the online streamed PlayStation 5 event, billed as an hour-long YouTube reveal of new PS5 games, also comes in the wake of a three-tweet statement issued on Sony's official Twitter account, which reads:

"Being silent about the violence and racism Black people experience is being complicit. We stand in solidarity today and every day with the Black community.

"But actions always speak louder than words. And we’re working hard to make sure we at Sony are doing more than just stating we are allies.

"Right now, we want to use our platform to spread information & support. Please send links, resources, or other helpful information our way, and we'll share them. When we all know more, we can do more."

Sony has not issued a new date for the postponed event.

