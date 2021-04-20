Sony 8K TV pricing goes live for 85-inch and 75-inch Z9J Masters Series

Sony has lifted the lid on the pricing of its top TVs for 2021, the Z9J 8K TV range, and the news isn't quite as good as we might have hoped for. It seems 8K TVs aren't getting cheaper any time soon. In fact, it looks like they're becoming a little more expensive.

The 85in Sony Bravia Z9J is priced at an easy to remember if difficult to afford $10,000, and that's the same as the 85in ZH8 8K TV from 2020 at launch. The 75in Sony Bravia Z9J price is at $8000, though, and that's more than the equivalent Sony 8K TV from last year which arrived at $7000.

Sony would probably remind us that the Z9J line features the best 8K TVs it's ever made and that's certainly true on paper. It benefits from the best tech that Sony has to offer, including its all-new Cognitive XR picture processor plus multiple speaker tweaks for improved audio. There's also the excellent addition of the Google TV UI and three 48Gbps ports supporting HDMI 2.1 features.

So far, there's no word on UK or EU pricing but, judging by the 2020 models, we'd expect £6999 for the 75in model and £8999 for 85in Z9J. They're available to pre-order in the US from "summer 2021" and we think they're likely to arrive around the same time in other territories.

The Sony Bravia Z9J Master Series 8K TVs come with an aluminium back-lit voice remote and are able to sense both the light and colour of your surroundings so it can automatically adjust chrominance and brightness, according to your viewing environment.

The range continues with Sony's attractive Immersive Edge design, which includes a titanium silver bezel and a three-position stand for wide and central feet as well, plus a third setting which allows space for a soundbar.

Besides Z9J, Sony has also let rip with pricing for a number of its other 2021 Bravia TV ranges. The X80J line of affordable OLEDs starts at $2300, while the top-end 4K LCD for the year, the X95J, will be around the same price for the 65in panel. Next comes X90J, which starts from as little as $1300, followed by X85J and X80J which begin at $900 and $750 respectively.

Take a look at all of Sony's TV pricing in more detail over on our in-depth Sony 2021 TV line-up page.

MORE:

Here are the best OLED TV deals you can grab right now.

These are the best TVs 2021: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs