Sonos confirms new product launch in March – Sonos headphones incoming?

Sonos will launch a new product next month, company CEO Patrick Spence confirmed yesterday on a call with investors. According to Seeking Alpha's transcript, Spence promised "to deliver innovative new products" beloved of both new and existing customers. Reading those lines (and slightly in between them), we wonder whether this could mean Sonos is about to enter a brand-new product category. Are the recently rumoured Sonos headphones nigh?

That said, the firm is also reportedly working on a new Bluetooth speaker. Earlier this week, a filing emerged for a new model that's probably smaller than the existing Sonos Move (addressing one of its biggest criticisms) and comes with a charging dock.

Whatever it is, it won't be the only new Sonos product to launch this year.

"We remain committed to launching at least two new products per year and are well on track as we look at our fiscal 2021 product roadmap," Spence said. "We are excited to introduce our newest product next month. Stay tuned for details."

He added that the firm will maintain "a relentless focus on innovation in our traditional product segments and you’ll see continued innovation and experimentation in services".

The firm recently boosted its Sonos Radio offering, adding new artist stations and music shows, so we can expect to see more such improvements to the service over the next 12 months, too.

