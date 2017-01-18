With so many smartphones losing the 3.5mm headphone jack, like Apple's iPhone 7 or the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S8, more people are turning to wireless headphones.

However, one of the common complaints is about battery life. While Apple claims that its Airpods have five hours of listening time on one charge, that's still not enough for a day of use, and the alternatives that are available don't fare much better.

MORE: Win JBL Everest Elite 700 Platinum noise-cancelling wireless headphones

Sola, a pair of wireless headphones that have solar charging built-in, want to change that. According to its Indiegogo campaign, using solar power can extend the listening time of conventional headphones by 25-30%.

That could add up to two and half hours to its eight hours of use. And if you want to charge it faster, you can still use the USB connection to fill its battery in two hours.

The design of the Sola headphones also features noise dampening, an omni-directional microphone, and a 30ft wireless range.

MORE: Sennheiser announces Momentum in-ear wireless headphones

Helios headphones, an earlier solar effort

This isn't the first bit of solar-powered hi-fi tech that we've seen. At CES 2013, Eton unveiled the solar-powered Rugged Rukus and Rukus XL wireless speakers.

Similarly, CES 2015 saw Braven announce the BRV-PRO wireless speaker that could have a solar-panel fitted to it. Roberts' SolarDAB radio also harnessed the sun to increase it's 27-hour battery life.

This isn't even strictly the first pair of solar-powered headphones that have tried to be crowdfunded - Helios (pictured) attempted to achieve the same goal in 2014, but unfortunately did not meet its goals.

While Britain isn't the sunniest place in the world, any step to make wireless headphones last longer is one in the right direction.

MORE: JBL wireless headphones with Quincy Jones' voice hit CES 2017

MORE: Monster's exhaustive 2017 line-up includes two 'truly wireless' earbuds