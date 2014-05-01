Sky Go and Now TV video services will soon be available on PlayStation 4s after it was announced that the pay TV giant had finalised an agreement with Sony Computer Entertainment UK.

It means that you will be able to watch Now TV on your console from this summer, while Sky Go is due to become available on PlayStation 4 "later this year" offering live and on-demand content.

Now TV customers will be able to connect their PS4 to their TV and home wi-fi to access content as part of their subscription. Meanwhile, Sky Go will also be coming to PlayStation 3 consoles.

Now TV is Sky's contract-free streaming service, which allows customers pay-as-you-go access to live Sky Sports, Sky Movies on demand and a selection of shows from other Sky channels.

Sky Go is on-demand and live content from all six Sky Sports channels and 11 Sky Movies channels, plus other channels such as Sky Atlantic. Sky Go is available at no extra cost for Sky customers, with channel availability based on your subscription.

Luke Bradley-Jones, brand director of TV products at Sky, said: "Sky is committed to helping customers access our great content, whenever and wherever they want.

"The agreement with Sony is great news for millions of Sky TV customers who can look forward to using Sky Go on their PlayStation 3 or PS4 for the first time."

Now TV director Gidon Katz said: "We added support for PlayStation 3 last year and are pleased to be able to support PlayStation 4 this summer."

Fergal Gara, vice president and managing director for Sony Computer Entertainment UK, added: "Now TV has been a great addition to the PlayStation 3 entertainment portfolio, so bringing it to the PS4 is going to delight all users of the newest, most powerful member of the PlayStation family.

"Sky Go joining both PlayStation platforms further enhances our credentials as the ultimate gaming and entertainment package."

by Pete Hayman

