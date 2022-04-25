Sennheiser's third-generation Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are finally here

The multi-award-winning Momentum earbuds series from Sennheiser is finally welcoming a new arrival. It's a big deal: the Momentum True Wireless 3 replace past Award-winners (namely the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2) and promise to set new standards when it comes to sound quality, adaptive noise cancellation and wearer comfort.

A new graphite colourway joins the black and white finishes, and fans of the older model will note that the USB-C charging port is now on the front of the case. The more brutalist build, with slightly smaller buds and a low-contrast logo on each bud (a design which has already won a 2022 Red Dot Design Award) is a conscious decision and one which Sennheiser tells us comes as a direct response to customer feedback.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Elsewhere, the company says personalisation is the name of the game in this third-generation product. As with its predecessors, the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds promise outstanding sound quality, centred around Sennheiser's True Response transducer and based on its dynamic 7mm drivers manufactured in Germany.

Now, however, you get optional silicone fins in addition to four 'earbud adapters' – and Sennheiser has even provided an ear adapter fitting test.

A new Sound Personalisation feature aims to provide an enhanced sound experience via a "guided listening test" to set up the perfect sound for each user’s individual hearing too.

In addition, the Sennheiser Smart Control App now offers a choice of presets, customisable 'tiles' depending on which features you'd like to prioritise, 'Sound Check' (billed as a "powerful new feature that lets you identify the perfect EQ preset in three guided steps"), 'Sound Zones', and a new 'Discover' tab for news and updates from Sennheiser.

Since the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds were created for everyday life on-the-go (and come with an IPX4 splash-proof rating), Sennheiser explains that it has specifically improved the earbuds with a new hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation solution, which automatically adjusts to your environment. The system promises to continuously observe ambient noise and thus suppress it in real time. Users who want to be aware of their surroundings can deactivate the noise cancellation at the touch of a button, or switch to transparency mode.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

For the best possible synchronisation between audio and visual content, the Momentum True Wireless 3 support Bluetooth 5.2 and a wide range of audio codecs including the latest (and most desirable) aptX Adaptive, which reduces wireless audio latency to a minimum and boasts up to 24-bit/96kHz resolution.

Each earbud also now features three microphones to promote crystal-clear call quality and smooth video calls, and Sennheiser tells us that multi-point pairing is coming via a firmware update.

In case it needs to be mentioned, you're also getting on-device touch controls which you can tailor to your personal preference using the updated Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Battery life is a claimed seven hours and a total of 28 hours using the case, which also supports wireless charging.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are now available for pre-order, and will be available from 10th May 2022 with an RRP of £220 / €249.90 / $249.95 (excluding VAT) / AU$399.95 in black, white and graphite.

We can't wait to try them. Watch this space...

MORE:

See our pick of the best noise-cancelling earbuds 2022: budget and premium

And here's our roundup of the best wireless headphones 2022

Need something for the 10k? These are the best running headphones and wireless earbuds 2022