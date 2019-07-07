Save £150 on 100Mbps Virgin Media bundles, now until Wednesday

Ready to add some oomph to your broadband speeds and nab Virgin Media TV to boot? New Virgin Media customers can receive £150 off their bill when they sign up to a standard or Oomph bundle with broadband speeds in excess of 100Mbps.

The offer is running for two days only (from now until Wednesday 10th) – so think fast.

So which bundles are valid in the offer? Top of the pile is Virgin Media’s newest Ultimate Oomph bundle, which qualifies for the £150 saving by featuring the UK’s fastest widely available broadband with average download speeds of 516Mbps – seven times faster than BT and Sky.

The bundle also includes a mobile SIM with unlimited data, texts and calls. Plus, with this deal you'll get two of Virgin TV’s latest V6 set-top boxes, complete with more than 300 channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD, as well as inclusive anytime landline calls. It costs £99 per month for 12 months, so essentially you'll get one and a half months for free.

The £150 comes as Virgin Media bill credit and will be applied to your first bill. Any remaining balance will be applied to subsequent bills until the credit is used.

All of Virgin Media’s deals can be found here: https://www.virginmedia.com/shop

The first page of options shows two qualifying bundles (Bigger Bundle + Sports & Movies and Ultimate Oomph Bundle) and, if you click on the "Oomph it" button, you'll be taken through to four more bundles which all qualify for the £150 saving on your bill – any bundle with an internet speed in excess of 100Mbps qualifies.

Full Ts&Cs can of course be found on Virgin Media's website, but the main points are as follows:

- New customers taking Bigger bundle, Bigger bundle + Movies, Bigger bundle + Sports, Bigger bundle + Sports & Movies or the Ultimate Oomph bundle online during the offer period (from 8th July 2019 to 11.59pm on 10th July 2019) can get £150 off their bill.

- A 12-month minimum term contract applies.

- The offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, unless stated by Virgin Media.

- There's one reward per household and Virgin Media reserve the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

- Prices are subject to change. You must provide a valid email address when you sign-up.

- You will not be entitled to your reward if you cancel your services or downgrade to a bundle lower than the Bigger bundle prior to installation or before the end of your 14-day Customer Satisfaction Guarantee period.

