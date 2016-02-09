The Samsung UBD-K8500 Ultra HD Blu-ray player was first announced at IFA in September 2015. We were treated to more information about it at CES 2016 in Las Vegas, Samsung announcing then that it would go on sale in March for $400.

It was available to pre-order from January, but now certain shops in the US, including Best Buy, have told customers they can expect to receive their player soon after 10th February. One shop in Santa Monica, California, Video & Audio Center, had stock in on 5th February and all of it quickly sold out.

Unfortunately for those customers, there aren’t yet any Ultra HD discs to play on it. Amazon has a range of films on its US site, but these are listed as pre-order only, and are expected to be available from 1st March.

However the K8500 can stream 4K content from on-demand video services Netflix and Amazon, and will play normal Blu-rays and DVDs. There’s still no word on when the player will make it to the UK, but we’ll bring you any news as soon as we have it.



Source: The Verge