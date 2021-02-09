Samsung Neo QLED TV prices start at $1600, US pre-orders open now

Samsung has opened pre-orders in the US for its Neo QLED TVs, revealing prices at the same time.
If you missed the previous news, Samsung's range-topping QLEDs for 2021 have MiniLED backlights, supposedly boosting contrast while reducing thickness. The good news is that these 'Neo QLEDs' don't appear to be more expensive than their standard QLED predecessors, with the top 4K model, the QN90A, coming in at $1800 for a 55-inch model, just like 2020's Q90T at launch.
Here's the full pricing along with pre-order links:
Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV:
65-inch (QN65QN900A) – $5000
75-inch (QN75QN900A) – $7000
85-inch (QN85QN900A) – $9000
Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K TV:
65-inch (QN65QN800A) – $3500
75-inch (QN75QN800A) – $4800
85-inch (QN85QN800A) – $6500
Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV:
55-inch (QN55QN90A) – $1800
65-inch (QN65QN90A) – $2600
75-inch (QN75QN90A) – $3500
85-inch (QN85QN90A) – $5000
Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV:
55-inch (QN55QN85A) – $1600
65-inch (QN65QN85A) – $2200
75-inch (QN75QN85A) – $3000
85-inch (QN85QN85A) – $4500
If you're wondering what the differences are between the various models, do check out our full Samsung 2021 TV lineup breakdown.
Shipping for pre-orders of all of the above models takes place in March, with the specific delivery date depending on the model and size you choose. Pricing and pre-order information for the rest of the world, including the UK, is yet to be revealed. We'll report back with that information as soon as we have it.