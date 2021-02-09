Samsung Neo QLED TV prices start at $1600, US pre-orders open now

Samsung has opened pre-orders in the US for its Neo QLED TVs, revealing prices at the same time.

If you missed the previous news, Samsung's range-topping QLEDs for 2021 have MiniLED backlights, supposedly boosting contrast while reducing thickness. The good news is that these 'Neo QLEDs' don't appear to be more expensive than their standard QLED predecessors, with the top 4K model, the QN90A, coming in at $1800 for a 55-inch model, just like 2020's Q90T at launch.

Here's the full pricing along with pre-order links:

Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV:

65-inch (QN65QN900A) – $5000

75-inch (QN75QN900A) – $7000

85-inch (QN85QN900A) – $9000

Samsung QN800A Neo QLED 8K TV:

65-inch (QN65QN800A) – $3500

75-inch (QN75QN800A) – $4800

85-inch (QN85QN800A) – $6500

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV:

55-inch (QN55QN90A) – $1800

65-inch (QN65QN90A) – $2600

75-inch (QN75QN90A) – $3500

85-inch (QN85QN90A) – $5000

Samsung QN85A Neo QLED 4K TV:

55-inch (QN55QN85A) – $1600

65-inch (QN65QN85A) – $2200

75-inch (QN75QN85A) – $3000

85-inch (QN85QN85A) – $4500

If you're wondering what the differences are between the various models, do check out our full Samsung 2021 TV lineup breakdown.

Shipping for pre-orders of all of the above models takes place in March, with the specific delivery date depending on the model and size you choose. Pricing and pre-order information for the rest of the world, including the UK, is yet to be revealed. We'll report back with that information as soon as we have it.