Samsung launches 55-inch 8K QLED TV with HDR10+

Samsung has made a small, but significant addition to its 2019 range of 8K QLED TVs. At IFA 2019, the Korean giant announced it is slotting a 55in model into its current 8K line-up.

The new model will sit alongside the 65in, 75in, and 82in sets which make up the rest of Samsung’s current Q950R range (Q900R in the US).

It gets the same AI upscaling and 8K Quantum proccessor that powers the rest of the line, together with HDR10 and HDR10+ support as standard.

The Samsung QE55Q950R is available to buy now, through John Lewis for £2699.

Now, the big question will be does 8K resolution really make a difference at 55-inches? We've seen how good 8K can look on screens 65in and above (see our Sony KD-85ZG9 8K TV review), but we'll need to get this TV in our test rooms to give you a definitive answer.

Yesterday Samsung announced that it will support the world’s first 8K HDR10+ content, partnering with major European streaming services. CHILI, The Explorers and MEGOGO – three key OTT (over-the-top) service providers in Europe – will adopt 8K HDR10+ along with their support for 4K HDR10+.

