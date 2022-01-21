Samsung confirms S22 launch next month, hints S22 Ultra will replace Note

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 next month, it has confirmed, and it looks like it will replace the Galaxy Note.

In its announcement, Samsung stopped short of naming the S22. But Dr. TM Roh, president and head of MX Business at Samsung did confirm a new Galaxy S series phone will launch at an Unpacked event in February. The S21 launched last January, so it follows that this new phone will be the S22. He also dropped rather a large hint that the S22 Ultra will replace the Galaxy Note phone that Samsung retired last year.

The new phone will be "the most noteworthy S series device we've ever created," he said. (Geddit? NOTEworthy?) "We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year," he added, noting that the next generation Galaxy S device will "[bring] together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device."

In other words, expect the S22 Ultra to have the squared-off corners and S Pen stylus functionality, as rumoured. It should also have a slot to hold the stylus, so you don't lose it, and a Super Clear lens to reduce glare and reflections.

Samsung also posted a teaser video for its Unpacked event. The tagline? 'Break the rules of what's possible.'

The announcement says that the device will "take the best and brightest photos and videos you’ve ever captured with a phone," hinting at some kind of night mode. The other promises are more nebulous, giving you "power, speed and tools that can’t be found elsewhere", along with "cutting edge-innovations made possible thanks to the smartest Galaxy experience yet". It will also "rewrite the future of smartphones", though how you can rewrite something that hasn't happened is beyond us.

We could see more devices launch at the same event. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has leaked recently (even appearing on Samsung's own website), while the Samsung announcement also mentions 'Galaxy Z Series' and 'Foldable' in the tags at the bottom. So we might see a new foldable phone or two.

Samsung Korea previously confirmed that the S22 will launch on 8th February, though Samsung's UK arm refused to comment when asked. Expect another announcement reconfirming the 8th February date before too long, followed by more teasers of what to expect.

Pre-orders are said to go live on 9th February, with shipping starting on 24th February.

MORE:

The full lowdown: Samsung Galaxy S22: release date, price, specs and all of the leaks

Our guide to the best Android smartphones

Best smartphones 2021: best phones for music and movies on the move