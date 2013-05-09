Samsung has struck a deal with ITV to bring the ITV Player catch-up TV app to its Android portable devices. The app provides access to the last 30 days of ITV's content from ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4 and CITV.

Samsung will have an exclusive on the ITV Player app on Android until August 31st.

A new user interface dynamically scales the picture to fit different screen sizes, has improved video playback with simpler video profiles, and is supported over 3G/4G as well as the Gingerbread (2.3), Honeycomb, Jelly Bean and Ice Cream Sandwich operating systems.

Users will be able to browse recommended programmes, and search for their favourite shows by TV channel or alphabetically on their mobile devices.

The app is free to download now from Samsung Apps and Google Play. ITV Player will be available on a range of Samsung Android smartphone and tablet devices, including the new Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 8.0 and Galaxy Mega, as well as being optimised for the Galaxy S3, S2, Galaxy Note 2, Note and Galaxy Note 10.1.

The app can be used over wi-fi, 3G and 4G networks.

By Andy Clough

