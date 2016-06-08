Roberts is best known for its Award-winning radios, but the company has turned its attention towards streaming sound systems with its latest effort.

The Roberts Stream 65i is the company's flagship sound system and it arrives with a comprehensive list of features. There's a CD player alongside support for MP3 and WMA files from USB and SD cards.

In addition, a USB drive/SD card can be used to record broadcasts of any radio station you're listening to. You can also record straight to USB/SD from the CD player.

MORE: Roberts Stream 93i review

The UNDOK app is free on both Android and iOS

Elsewhere, music can be streamed from a smartphone or tablet over Bluetooth. FM, DAB, DAB+ tuners are onboard (with space for 30 radio station presets).

There's built-in wireless connectivity, access to Spotify Connect, streaming functionality from a PC, Mac or NAS server and a selection of 20,000+ internet radio stations and podcasts. You can control its network features via the UNDOK app that's free for both Android and iOS.

Physical connections include the aforementioned USB and SD ports, along with a 3.5mm headphone out, a line-in and line-out (both analogue), a digital SPDIF output and a wired ethernet connection.

To add to its list of talents, the Stream 65i boasts multi-room capability and can be used with Roberts's own R-Line range of wireless speakers. Roberts say the wooden cabinet has been acoustically tuned, which should result in a better audio performance.

The Roberts Stream 65i is out now for £400.

MORE: Roberts R-Line hands-on review