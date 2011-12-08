Rega has announced two new additions to its hi-fi roster, the Apollo-R CD player and RP6 turntable.

The Apollo-R will set you back £548, while the RP6 turntable is £798 or £998 with the Rega Exact MM cartridge fitted.

The original Apollo CD player was released in 2005 and the new Apollo-R looks to offer improved performance by using technology found in the company's DAC and the high-end Isis CD player.

An aluminium case matches that of the DAC and Brio-R amp, while there are internal improvements to the analogue and digital outputs, a new Wolfson WM8742 DAC and upgraded power supplies.

A fresh user interface is joined by a new remote control, which is supplied as standard. The Apollo-R is available in black or satin silver finishes.

The RP6 turntable meanwhile sports a hand assembled RB303 tonearm and a compact TT-PSU power supply

Using one of Rega's 'superlightweight', rigid plinths, a platter design constructed from float glass and a 24v twin phase synchronous unit.

The RP6 is available in a choice of eight high gloss piano finishes.

