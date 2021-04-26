Record Store Day's free docuseries celebrates UK indie record store owners

Ever wondered what goes on behind the counter of the UK's independent record shops? Well, wonder no more because Record Store Day and Classic Albums have teamed up with Bowers & Wilkins to announce series two of Behind the Counter.

The 12-part documentary series will once again shine a light on the diverse community of music fans who own and operate some of Britain's best-loved vinyl palaces, and this second season explores how they survived the COVID-19 pandemic.

Series two features the following stores: Bear Tree Records (Sheffield), Diverse Vinyl (Newport), Elsewhere (Margate), Empire Records (St Albans), Flashback Records (London), Jumbo Records (Leeds), Le Freak Records (Dundee), Love Vinyl (London), Reflex (Newcastle), Tallbird Records (Chesterfield), Wilderness (Manchester) and X Records (Bolton).

Excited? Feast your eyes on the official series two trailer...

The new episodes of Behind the Counter will premiere on Tuesdays at 10am in the run up to Record Store Day 2021 (12th June and 17th July). You can watch them on the Record Store Day Facebook and Twitter channels.

With more than 538 limited edition releases dropping over two days, Record Store Day 2021 is shaping up nicely. US heavy metal band Anthrax have even announced a Record Store Day bundle comprising a customised mini turntable and four 3-inch vinyl platters. Not a metal fan? Among the artists set for special releases RSD 2021 are Wolf Alice, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Amy Winehouse, Elton John, The Clash and Miles Davis, to name but a few. Here's a full list of the Drop 1 (June) and Drop 2 (July) releases.

