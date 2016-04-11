Last year's Record Store Day saw some impressive figures, with overall sales up 742 per cent on the previous Saturday, and this year’s event is expected to be just as successful.

BBC Music has announced it will be supporting the event this year, and will hold special programming across its radio network. Steve Lamacq will speak to different record shops around the UK on his BBC Radio 6 Music weekday programme, and Lauren Laverne’s show will be broadcast live from an as yet undecided record store on Friday 15th April.

Radio 6 Music will also get the first list of RSD exclusives and announce them closer to the big day.

James Stirling, Editor of BBC Music, says: “BBC Music is always keen to support moments that unite people through their love of music. Record Store Day does exactly that and we are very happy to be officially involved this year.”

Live events are planned across the country with highlights including:

- performances by Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard at Rough Trade East London and by "the screaming eagle of soul" Charles Bradley at Rough Trade Nottingham

- a DJ set from Mary Anne Hobs and David Bowie tribute (complete with face painting) at Manchester's Piccadilly Records

- an in-store performance by composer and musician C Duncan at Jumbo Records, Leeds

- 15 different acts lined up to play Glasgow's Vox Box

Rega has also confirmed that it has renewed its partnership after a successful first year in 2015. The company released 500 RSD limited edition RP1 turntables, 13 of which were signed by famous artists.

Record Store Day launched in the UK in 2008 and since then, more than 250 independent record stores across the UK have signed up to take part in the event. Sales at the event in 2015 were 39 per cent up on 2014. Can 2016’s event improve on that? Well, with more than 500 special-edition vinyl releases planned for the big day, hopes are definitely high.

Vinyl sales in the UK have rocketed in the past few years, from 205,000 copies in 2007 to more than two million in 2015. In response to the surge, The Official Charts Company launched a dedicated weekly chart for vinyl records. Other than the look, feel and sound quality benefits of the analogue format, increased sales have also been put down to increased use of streaming services. It has been found that consumers tend to use streaming to discover new music, then buy a physical copy of the music they particularly like.

Fancy picking up a futrure classic? Record Store Day's store locator will point you in the direction of your nearest participating store.

