Qobuz is offering What Hi-Fi? readers free hi-res album downloads

Qobuz is exclusively offering What Hi-Fi? readers 29 hi-res and CD-quality album downloads completely free of charge. So if you're reading this, good news: you qualify!

The list of 29 free albums include eight in hi-res and 21 in CD quality, featuring everything from classical greats and jazz infusion to to medieval polyphonies to and even Congolese rumba.

No credit card is required, you just need to register for a Qobuz account (which can be created for free, without commitment) and be ready and willing to hear music in glorious high-resolution. Which we know you are.

This limited offer is valid until 15th May 2020.

The French firm's established music download store sits alongside its equally established music streaming service, which became the first of its kind to offer CD-quality and hi-res streams in the UK and boasts one of the strongest hi-res catalogues out there.

Looking to commit to a hi-res music streaming service? After listening to the quality of the free downloads on offer here, Qobuz hopes you just might. Qobuz offers two packages: the Studio Premier plan (£14.99/$14.99 per month or £149.99/$149.99 per year) for streaming of Qobuz’s 50 million-track library; and Sublime+, offering the same discounted purchases but now costing £249.99/$249.99 for the year.

