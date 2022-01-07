Qobuz Duo lets two people share one hi-res streaming subscription (and save)

Qobuz isn't the world's biggest music streaming service, but it is a firm favourite with those who seek hi-res audio streams. And now, two people under the same roof can share the experience.

The French company's new Qobuz Duo plan offers two separate accounts on one subscription. Essentially, it's a cheap way for two people living together to access Qobuz and create their own independent playlists.

There are two versions of Qobuz Duo to choose from:

Qobuz Studio Duo provides unlimited high-resolution streaming for two people for £14.99/$14.99 a month (when you pay for a whole year upfront). That's just £4.16/$4.16 more than the cost of an individual subscription. Don't want to commit to a whole year? You'll pay £17.99/$17.99 a month.

Then there's Qobuz Sublime Duo. This version of Duo provides high-resolution streaming and downloading for two people, for £22.99/$22.99 per month.

The company also offers the 'Solo' plan, which costs from £10.83/$10.83 a month, and the 'Family' tier (up to six accounts), from £17.99/$17.99 a month.

Qobuz has been around since 2007. It offers subscribers access to a catalogue of more than 70 million tracks available in Hi-Res 24-bit and CD quality exclusively.

(Image credit: Qobuz)

The release of Qobuz Duo comes as Spotify prepares to launch its own hi-res offering. Will Spotify HiFi give Qobuz and Tidal a run for their money? And how much longer will we have to wait for Spotify HiFi?

Fingers crossed we'll have answers by the end of 2022. In the meantime, if you fancy trying Qobuz Duo, new subscribers can score a free trial.

MORE:

Here are 11 of the best Spotify playlists to listen to right now

Or try 8 Apple Music playlists to listen to right now

Sonos gets hi-res audio: Qobuz first to enable 24-bit streaming