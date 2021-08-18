Q Acoustics unveils neat and flexible M20 desktop speaker system

If you're looking to soup up the sonics of your working-from-home set-up, Q Acoustics may have just what you need in its all-new desktop speaker system.

The M20 is a pair of powered speakers designed for music, movies and gaming. They are designed to go almost anywhere – perched on a bookshelf or speaker stands or fixed to the wall, flanking a computer on a desktop or perhaps even a TV.

While Q Acoustics not too long ago introduced its first pair of streaming active bookshelf speakers, the multifaceted and ambitious Q Active 200, the M20 are, while similar in aesthetic, simpler and more compact, desktop-friendly versions without network streaming. These are closer in concept to the brand's previous Q-BT3 speakers.

The M20's support for aptX HD Bluetooth means users can wirelessly stream high-resolution audio (up to 24-bit/48kHz) to them from compatible devices. Sources, such as TVs, CD players, turntables and laptops, can also be wired to the M20 through optical, RCA line-level, aux and USB Type B connections. There’s also a subwoofer output if you want to bring more bass into the set-up via a separate sub.

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

One speaker in the pair is the mains-powered 'master' and feeds the other 'slave'; each can be allocated as either the left or right channel to make it easier to accommodate mains plug locations in a room. The system's EQ balance can also be adjusted depending on whether the speakers are placed in a corner, against a wall or in free space.

Q Acoustics has naturally used some of the established technologies found in its passive stereo speakers, such as P2P (Point to Point) internal bracing, which adds extra rigidity and support to the parts of the enclosure that most need to be stiffened. This, the company says, helps to improve stereo imaging.

Lastly, a 130-watt amplifier feeds the 125mm mid/bass driver and 22mm tweeter, which are complemented by a rear-firing reflex port in each speaker.

Q Acoustics' M20 wireless music system costs £399 ($599) and is available from this month.

