Polk Audio's first Dolby Atmos soundbar comes with a wireless sub, costs just £329 / $350

Polk Audio has launched its first Dolby Atmos soundbar, the Signa S4. Like other devices featuring Dolby Atmos, it creates virtual surround sound, immersing you in the music or movie without crowding your room with a full home theatre system.

The Signa S4 features seven drivers, including two upward-firing speakers that deliver Dolby Atmos height channels to create sounds overhead. So if a helicopter flies overhead on-screen, it should sound more realistic thanks to sound placement.

The Signa S4 can also up-mix non-Dolby Atmos audio, rendering height, surround and centre channels to create a virtual Dolby Atmos experience.

The centre channel speaker features Polk's patented VoiceAdjust tech for clearer dialogue, so you should make out even the most mumbling of dialogue.

Also included is a wireless subwoofer, which can be placed up to 10m away from the soundbar. A Bass Adjust feature lets you tweak the low frequency output on both the soundbar and woofer.

If you don't fancy doing any twiddling yourself, there are some presets to choose from too, including those for movies or music, and one for late-night watching without disturbing the neighbours.

Its HDMI port is equipped for eARC, for native Dolby Atmos streams from a TV, and you can beam content to it wirelessly from your mobile over Bluetooth. You can also wall mount it.

The Polk Audio Signa S4 is available now from PolkAudio.com or from Polk resellers for £329 ($350 / around AU$490).

