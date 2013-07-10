If you want to be the first to see and hear the new PMC fact.12 speakers, then the Unilet Sound & Vision Open Day is the place to be this Saturday 13th July.

The Unilet Open Day is set to be a PMC extravaganza, with Tom Barron, UK consumer sales manager for PMC, set to give a series of talks and demonstrations on the new fact.12 speakers.

And there's plenty more to enjoy, with the recently refurbished store offering three demonstration areas, with two PMC hi-fi systems and a home cinema set-up on display.

The day kicks-off at 10am and runs to 5pm, with presentations on the PMC fact.12 speakers set to take place at 10.30am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm. Places must be booked in advance by contacting the Unilet Sound & Vision store in New Malden.

The main room will have the fact.12 speakers, powered by Bryston BP26 and 7B SST2 amplification, fed by the Bryston BDP-2 player and BDA-2 DAC.

Downstairs, the MB2SE speakers, part of the PMC special edition series, will be powered by the Bryston 28B SST2 amps, delivering "upwards of 2000 watts" to the £16,000 speakers.

Last but not least, the THX-certified home cinema room will include the PMC twotwo active speakers, SB100 sub and a the Bryston SP3 processor.

Unilet’s Vernon Hamblin, said: “We have opted to give the day over to one brand, PMC, who in our opinion is one of the most innovative and important loudspeaker brands around.

"Their track record with major artists, studios and movies speaks volumes and we are delighted they are going to share three fabulous products with us this year – stunning new speakers in the fact.12, the large scale MB2SE monitors and the brilliant twotwo series. We look forward to welcoming old and new faces on 13th July.”

For more information, take a look at the Unilet website.

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook