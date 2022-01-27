Philips launches wireless Fidelio AV range that marries Dolby Atmos with Ambilight

Philips has announced a Fidelio range of home cinema products designed to wirelessly connect together in a versatile, flexible set-up. The platform on which this premium AV range will share common ground is based on proprietary DTS Play-Fi technology.

Philips has drawn the curtain on the first three products in the range, stating that there will also be more coming down the line. The new series starts with a Dolby Atmos soundbar, subwoofer and bookshelf speaker – all wireless and all available in the second half of this year.

The Fidelio FB1 (pictured top) is a 7.1.2 soundbar featuring 15 drivers (including front-, side- and Atmos upward-firing speakers) and packing 310 watts of power. For extra sonic grunt, owners can add the Fidelio FW1 subwoofer (below), complete with a down-firing 8-inch woofer and two side-mounted passive radiators.

(Image credit: Philips)

Last but by no means least for surround sound fans is the compact, three-way FS1 speaker, which can be used either as a single unit, a stereo pair or as satellite speakers in a 7.1.4 surround sound system with the soundbar and subwoofer mentioned above. The trio (and ecosystem at large) has been designed for such a partnership, with the platform able to automatically detect when components are connected together and adjust performance accordingly.

Philips has also put its Ambilight spin on the set-up, with the FS1 housing LED lights that synchronise with connected Philips Ambilight TVs for an extended Ambilight experience.

Wireless home cinema, Dolby Atmos surround sound and Ambilight – sounds pretty cool to us. Let's just hope the price (tbc) is cool too when Philips reveals more about the system in September...

