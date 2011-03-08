A 50in screen, the 21:9 Gold sits below the existing Platinum 21:9 set, and instead offers Philips’ passive 3D ‘Easy 3D’ technology.

Available at an ‘attractive price’ – though prices are TBC – the set also sports 2D to 3D conversion, full-screen gaming for two players (using the 3D capability), Philips’ new Smart TV portal via integrated wi-fi, USB recording and Multiview (allowing you to watch two sources at once).

The Cinema 21:9 Gold is an edge-LED, 100 Hz, full HD screen, complete with Philips’ Pixel Precise HD picture, HD Natural Motion and Ambilight Spectra 2 (two sides of Ambilight technology).

The new 21:9 screen is joined by fresh incarnations of the 9000, 8000 and 7000 Smart LED TV ranges, with the 7000 Series offering passive, ‘easy 3D’, while the 9000 and 8000 deliver Philips’ active, 3D Max, solution.

The flagship 9000 Series will come in 32, 37, 40, 46 and 52in incarnations, with the model number xxPFL9606 across the range, except for the 46PFL9706.

Active 3D max technology

All the sets feature active 3D Max technology, Philips’ wireless Smart TV, Perfect Pixel HD processing and Ambilight technology.

The three largest TV sizes include Ambilight Spectra XL, while the 32 and 37in sets use Ambilight Spectra 3, while all sets have 400Hz response times except the smallest 32in, which is 200Hz.

The new 8000 Series comprises the 40PFL8606 and the 46PFL8606, with both offering Ambilight Spectra 2, 3D Max active 3D, 200Hz motion, Smart TV interent capability and LED-backlighting.

The 7000 Series meanwhile comes in 32, 37, 42, 47 and 55in sizes, with the xxPFL7606 model number. They feature Ambilight Spectra 2, passive 3D technology, 100Hz motion and Smart TV via Ethernet.

Smart TV internet portal

All Philips’ new sets come with access to Smart TV, the company’s new internet TV portal. It comes with access to four ‘pillars’: SimplyShare, Control, Net TV and Program.

SimplyShare allows you to ‘play any file your PC can play’ over your home network on your TV, while Control alludes to the new smartphone apps – on iOS and Android – that allow you to control your TV.

Net TV meanwhile is Philips’ range of internet TV applications. The likes of Twitter and Facebook are promised, though there’s no word on the confirmed catch-up TV services for the UK as yet.

Lastly the Program pillar points to the company’s newly designed EPG, which Philips claims makes for a more intuitive, more enjoyable control system, with the added bonus of USB recording giving greater functionality.

