The line-up also brings 4k video capability to the receiver market, and offers network audio streaming at a new low price-point – the TX-NR579 offers both of these features at £450, while the £350 TX-NR509 has audio streaming.



At the top of the initial range is the 7.2-channel TX-NR609, at £500: it's THX Select2 Plus certified, and is the first home cinema receiver in the world to use the Marvell Qdeo video processor, allowing upscaling of video to a maximum of 3840x2160 pixels (aka 4k resolution).



Networking is built-in, either through built-in Ethernet or an optional UWF-1 wireless USB Adapter, giving an IEEE 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi connection to all Onkyo network-capable receivers with a USB port.



The 609 also has front-panel USB port for direct digital iPod/iPhone connection, as well as providing playback from USB memory devices.

It has six HDMI inputs, a powered Zone 2 facility, analogue RGB video input for computer connectivity, and two subwoofer outputs.



Audyssey DSX decoding, 2EQ, Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ are also provided, and there's a new overlaid GUI for easy set-up.



The £450 TX-NR579 is a 7.1-channel receiver, and drops the 609's THX certification, PC video connectivity, Audyssey DSX and second subwoofer preout. It has four HDMI inputs.



Step down to the five-channel TX-NR509 (£350) and you get a non-powered Zone 2 output, while Audyssey DSX and Pro-Logic IIz are also omitted, along with the 4K video scaling.



Finally the budget TX-SR309 (£250) drops networking, Zone 2 and Audyssey features, and has three HDMI inputs.



The TX-SR309 will be on sale at the end of this month, with the RX-NR509 on sale soon after, and the two upmarket models in the shops at the end of March.

For more pictures, tech specs and info read our dedicated Onkyo blog

