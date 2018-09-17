OnePlus is planning to enter the TV market

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau made the announcement over on the company's official forum.

"We want to bring the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity", he said. According to the statement, OnePlus will be positioning its TV as a premium model but this will still see it go up against all the big players in the world of TV, including LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony.

The post doesn't give any hints on how the TV will look - there's just a picture of a dark crimson rectangle on a black background with the words 'Our Next Step Forward'.

Could the colour indicate one potential finish? Or do you think we're reading too much into it?

There's also no word on spec. We'd assume a premium set means 4K resolution and HDR support is a given, together with streaming smarts. Could we see a One Plus 8K TV?

The set is currently dubbed the OnePlus TV, but the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is looking to its own online community to help pick the final name.

Beneath Pete Lau's statement, there's a link to another post on the OnePlus forum from a TV Product Manager going by the tag of '@Stephen L.'. He's written a post asking the OnePlus community to help name the upcoming telly.

Think you've got the perfect name? You'll need to submit your suggestion before October 17th. OnePlus will pick their top 20 favourite suggestions globally and you could be in with a chance of winning one of the first TVs off the production line and a trip to the TV's launch event.

