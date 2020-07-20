OnePlus Buds may support Dolby Atmos to rival AirPods Pro's spatial audio

OnePlus' first pair of true wireless earbuds will be launched tomorrow, Tuesday 21st July, alongside its next phone, the budget-conscious Nord – and it seems they could support Dolby Atmos.

In a teardown of the Android application package from the latest OnePlus 8 update, 9to5Google reports to have found direct mentions of Dolby Atmos support for the OnePlus Buds, in addition to several images (one of which you can see above).

Last month, Apple revealed it was updating its AirPods Pro earbuds with spatial audio support, which aims to create a more immersive, cinema-like audio experience between your ears. Essentially the Apple technology takes 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos content and applies directional audio filters, adjusting the frequencies that each ear hears, so that sounds can be placed virtually anywhere in 3D space.

Dolby Atmos support in the OnePlus Buds would allow them to deliver a similarly immersive, 3D presentation - and put them in direct competition with the flagship AirPods, though it's not yet known whether the OnePlus Buds will sport noise-cancellation.

Information in the update also revealed three colourways - blue (pictured), black and white - as well as two probable features: a 'find my device' option and equaliser audio settings called 'sound types'.

We will have to wait until tomorrow's launch for specifics to be confirmed, but if this report is anything to go by it seems OnePlus' first true wireless earbuds will be pretty ambitious indeed.

