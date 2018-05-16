OnePlus has announced OnePlus 6, its latest flagship smartphone. And it has also unveiled some new wireless earphones for good measure.

The big deal is, of course, the smartphone. Replacing 2017's OnePlus 5, the 6 has a similar design to many other premium Android smartphones: large, bezel-less screen (6.28in, OnePlus's largest yet); notch at the top for selfie camera and notification light; dual cameras at the rear.

Features include a 3300mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0 and - praise be! - a headphone socket. There's Face ID for unlocking the handset (or you can use the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor).

It's powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, which the company says makes it faster than the model it replaces. It's packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Running Android 8.0 straight from the box, it'll be one of the first to get access to Android P - the next instalment of Android, announced last week. It'll sit beneath OnePlus's own OxygenOS, which the company suggests is an improvement over 'vanilla' Android. Colours include 'mirror' black, midnight black and silk white. Available on June 5th, it's priced at £470.

Meanwhile, the Bullets Wireless are new OnePlus neckbud headphones. They come with connection to Google Assistant (though whether that's built in or via your smartphone is unclear).

Their magnetic back also acts as a power switch - touch them together and they'll turn off, pull them apart and they'll start up. They also have fast charging (ten minutes via USB-C will supposedly provide five hours of listening time).

Also available on June 5th, the Bullets Wireless will sell for around £70 per pair.

