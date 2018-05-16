The TX-RZ730 (£900) and TX-RZ830 (£1100), which deliver 175 and 180 watts per channel (into 6ohms) respectively, have all the traditional features you’d expect of today’s midrange AV amplifiers - 4K and HDR passthrough and decoding for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks, with enough channels to play ball with an extensive speaker set-up.

The 9.2 channel configuration can natively support a 5.2.4 speaker arrangement, and pre-outs allow owners to hook up an external stereo amplifier to cater for 7.2.4 set-ups.

Zone 2 and Zone 3 pre-/line-outs enable audio to be shared with hi-fi systems in other rooms, and there’s Dolby Surround and DTS Neural:X processing too.

But Onkyo’s latest additions to its AV amplifier range also boast a plethora of music streaming options. For example, there’s built-in Google Chromecast. Playback can be voice-controlled with any Google Assistant-powered smart speaker, too.

Amazon Music can be accessed via the Onkyo Music Control App, while the likes of Tidal, TuneIn, Deezer and Spotify are accessible from the Onkyo Controller, which also provides local and DLNA streaming.

Then there are two hi-res, multi-room streaming platforms: DTS Play-Fi and Onkyo’s own FlareConnect. Both open doors to networked files and various music streaming services.

Last (but not least of the streaming features) are Apple Airplay and (for when the internet is down) Bluetooth.

Physical connectivity includes USB, optical, coaxial and six analogue inputs, as well as a ‘low-noise’ phono pre-amplifier for a turntable. The TX-RZ830 adds ‘Pure Audio’ mode to further minimise interference.

The TX-RZ730 plays DSD 2.8/5.6 MHz (converted to PCM), while the TX-RZ830 supports direct playback of DSD 11.2MHz files. Both support 24bit/192kHz in FLAC, WAV and AIFF, with ALAC support restricted to 96kHz over a network.

Both of the amplifiers’ six rear HDMI inputs are HDCP 2.2-certified and allow pass-through of 4K, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. The rear-panel HDMI sockets accept 4K/60Hz/RGB/4:4:4/4:2:2/4:2:0 signals, while the additional, front-panel HDMI only handles 4K/60Hz/RGB/4:2:0.

The TX-RZ730 (£900) and TX-RZ830 (£1100) are available in June.

MORE:

15 of the best new products at the Munich High End Show 2018

New Onkyo TX-NR686 is a well-equipped 7.2-channel AV reciever

Best home cinema amplifiers

Onkyo and Pioneer add Chromecast and Google Home voice control

Multi-room audio: everything you need to know