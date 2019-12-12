One of 2019's best 55-inch 4K TV deals is still live – and now even better

Best Buy offered one of the best 4K TV deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period – and not only is it still live, you now get a freebie with it.

The US retailer is offering a 55in Sharp 4K TV for just $199.99 (yes, you read that correctly) and is throwing in a free Google Nest Mini smart speaker (RRP $50) too. That's a total saving of $300 (or 60 per cent).

It isn't just any TV, either; it's a smart TV with the Roku platform built-in, offering direct access to all the major video streaming apps, including Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu.

