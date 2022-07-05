Nvidia Shield now supports ALLM and IMAX Enhanced

Nvidia’s Shield TV streaming platform has received a new update, titled Shield Experience 9.1, that introduces new features for both movie and TV watching, as well as gaming. Disney Plus on the Nvidia Shield TV has received IMAX Enhanced support, which includes an expanded 1.90:1 aspect ratio so you can see more of the original picture on your TV.

So far, the only IMAX Enhanced content on Disney Plus is a selection of Marvel superhero films, including the newly released Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness, although it's expected more IMAX Enhanced content will launch on the platform in the future.

The Shield TV also received ALLM, or Automatic Low Latency Mode, which Nvidia hopes will improve gaming performance and responsiveness. The Shield TV supports Nvidia’s GeForce NOW game streaming platform, which has also received some new titles thanks to this update, including Dying Light 2, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. When streaming games on the device, it should now automatically switch your TV into game mode, although you will need a TV or monitor that also supports ALLM to take advantage of this.

Finally, Nvidia has included a night listening mode on the Shield TV which, as the name implies, optimises the audio output from the Shield for listening at night. Nvidia claims it works by levelling out loud noises such as explosions, as well as quieter sounds like dialogue, for an even and consistent listening experience. This is aimed at night owls that want to watch or game without disturbing their family or flatmates.

The Shield Experience 9.1 update is available to download now for the Nvidia Shield TV and Nvidia Shield TV Pro.

