New iPod Touch is cheaper, faster and has more storage

The rumours were right: Apple has launched a new iPod Touch, its first new iPod Touch in around four years. This 2019 iPod Touch has been upgraded in just about every area, with boosted tech specs across the board and some new features.

For the first time, it comes in a 256GB storage option, alongside the more familiar 128GB and 32GB models. There's a new lower price, too, with the 7th-gen iPod Touch models costing £199/$199, £299/$299 and £399/$399 as you go up the capacity sizes. Of course, Apple hopes you will be using this extra storage for Apple Music and the iTunes Store.

The A10 Fusion chip aims to up the performance ante and Apple is promising three times faster graphics ahead of the launch of Apple Arcade, a game subscription service, later this year. For the first time on iPod you will be able to access augmented reality (AR) experiences and Group FaceTime, too.

The new iPod touch is available in six finishes; space gray, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED, and you can order from today on apple.com.

So five years after the end of the iPod Classic, the iPod Touch lives to fight another day...

