New data from BuzzAngle Music has underlined the huge impact of Record Store Day 2014, with industry-wide vinyl sales up 1,855 per cent on the previous Saturday.

This year's event took place on Saturday 19th April and saw more than 600 vinyl record releases available to purchase in a celebration of independent stores UK-wide.

The impact of the event appears to have been substantial, with independent record stores seeing a 646 per cent increase in sales on the day, compared with 12th April.

And the total number of vinyl sales at independent stores rocketed by a whopping 2,042 per cent; with over 74 per cent of all titles sold on 19th April being vinyl releases.

Tame Impala's live album and Nirvana's Pennyroyal Tea / I Hate Myself And Want To Die were the top performing album and single respectively, according to BuzzAngle Music.

Exclusive Record Store Day releases from The Notorious BIG, Pixies, Johnny Cash, Frank Zappa, Bruce Springsteen and Kings Of Leon were also huge hits in terms of sales.

by Pete Hayman

