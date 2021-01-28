New Amazon Echo Show (3rd Gen) with moving screen is finally here

Amazon's next-generation Echo Show 10 screen-toting smart speaker will finally go on sale in February, five months after being announced. The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) was originally revealed in September and was supposed to ship before Christmas, but it ended up facing delays.

Now, however, it is finally available to pre-order on Amazon UK and Amazon US, with shipping beginning on 25th February. Hopefully, anyway. The Amazon page claims it might not arrive exactly on its release date – you'll have to verify the expected shipping date when you check out.

Amazon's new Echo Show is a slightly different proposition to its predecessors. The speaker's 10-inch screen turns to follow you around the room – a first for an Amazon device (though the Facebook Portal has the same feature). That makes it ideal if you like to pace up and down while on a video call, or want to show off certain parts of your room.

Its motor claims to be completely silent, so it shouldn't distract from any video calling conversation or YouTube watching. It can also rotate while you're watching the news or during flash briefings.

The Echo Show 10's dual, front-firing tweeters and woofer move along with the screen, too, promising directional sound that automatically adapts to its surroundings.

Amazon claims the screen is brighter than the displays on previous Echo Shows, and it has a 13MP camera to show off your face in all its glory. The new Alexa Group Calls feature lets you call up to eight people at once (just say "Alexa, call my family"), too.

The all-new Amazon Echo Show 10 costs £240 ($255).

