Netflix will release an original film a week throughout 2022

Netflix has released its 2022 Movie Preview. The three-minute trailer shows clips from some of the 70+ Netflix original films coming to the service this year – that works out at more than one a week.

So what's in store? The Adam Project sees a pilot (played by Ryan Reynolds) time travel into the past in order to save the future with the help of his younger self. A bit like Back to the Future, in other words. Day Shift has Jamie Foxx play a single father who works as pool cleaner by day, and a vampire slayer by night. Spiderhead imagines a near-future where criminals are offered shorter prison stays in exchange for acting as guinea pigs for experimental drugs – it's based on George Saunders' short story Escape From Spiderhead and has an impressive cast, including Miles Teller (Whiplash) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor).

Also coming our way is Guillermo del Toro's unique take on Pinocchio, Francis Lawrence's Slumberland (about a small girl who travels through a world made of other people's dreams), Juel Taylor's They Cloned Tyrone (starring John Boyega), Enola Holmes 2 (about Sherlock Holmes' sister), comedy We Have A Ghost, animated fare Wendell & Wild and comedy-mystery sequel Knives Out 2.

Plenty to watch, then. Which should be succour to US Netflix customers who have just had their prices hiked.

