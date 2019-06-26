Netflix Calibrated Mode comes to 2019 Panasonic OLED TVs

Panasonic has just announced Netflix Calibrated Mode support for its 2019 OLED TV line-up.

Owners of a Panasonic GZ2000, GZ1500, GZ1000 or GZ950 TV will be able to switch on the feature while watching any of Netflix's Original films or TV shows, regardless of its resolution or colour range claims, to “configure the TV the same way creators calibrate their monitors in post-production”; to display the content in optimal contrast, colour and brightness – the way it was originally mastered by the director.

The display mode, announced last July, was developed by Sony in collaboration with Netflix colour scientists, and debuted in Sony’s Bravia Master Series A9F OLED and Z9F LED TVs.

Its arrival on Panasonic TVs means it will no longer make it exclusive to Sony sets.

