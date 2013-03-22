Monster has teamed up with EA Sports, part of Electronic Arts, to create its first pair of headphones aimed specifically at gamers, the £200 EA Sports MPV Carbon.

They're the first headphones to feature Monster High Definition Headphones Surround (HDHS) powered by AstoundSound, a proprietary surround processing method that "delivers the most realistic, high-definition sound experience for gaming, music and movies", the company claims.

"Monster HDHS goes beyond conventional 5.1 surround sound, and users enjoy a new level of immersive surround sound impact and intensity without the need for multiple speakers and separate processors."

Additional features include an on-ear 3cm driver design, and Gamebox, a new mix amplifier and processor specifically engineered for Monster HDHS. The result, says Monster, is that the headphones will work seamlessly with PCs, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Wii consoles.

EA Sports MVP Carbon by Monster headphones will be available in black and white in the UK from April for £199.95.

By Andy Clough

