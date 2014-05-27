Mission looks set to return this summer – after a relatively quiet period – with the launch of the Mission Aero wireless music system.

We got a sneak peak at the Munich High End Show earlier this month, but Mission revealed a little more information about the Aero at the recent TechFest event in London.

At first glance, you might expect a simple wireless speaker to take on the likes of the B&W Zeppelin, but the Mission Aero also sports seven independently-powered drivers to deliver a 6.1-channel, "immersive high-fidelity experience". Sonic Emotion's proprietary '3D Sound' is also on board.

The system has Apple AirPlay, aptX Bluetooth and DLNA for wireless streaming from compatible computers, smartphones and tablets, and also has a digital optical and a 3.5mm analogue audio input.

MORE: Best wireless speakers 2014

That optical connection supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz, while there's also the promise of "USB docking and charging".

The six class-D amps deliver 300 watts of power, so it should pack plenty of punch. The system comes in a sleek aluminium enclosure with an interesting pedestal design.

Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drivers are used, which aims to help sound dispersion, so it's clear Mission wants the Aero to really fill a room.

Due out this summer, the Mission Aero will go on sale for £599.

See all our wireless speaker reviews

by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook