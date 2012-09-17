Following on from its recent work on the Land Rover Freelander 2, British hi-fi company Meridian has created three bespoke in-car audio systems for the forthcoming fourth-generation Range Rover.

In what it claims is a world first, Meridian says the top-of-the-range system is the first in-car 3D surround sound set-up. The so-called Meridian Signature Reference System comprises a 1700W, 24-channel stereo/surround system driving 29 speakers throughout the car's interior.

It also uses Meridian's Trifield 3D technology to add "a three-dimensional sense of space".

"We are very proud to reveal the world's first 3D in-car surround system, in pursuit of delivering the best and most engaging musical experience for Range Rover customers," says Meridian's Bob Stuart.

Two other audio options will be available to Range Rover customers: the Meridian Sound System, a 380W, 12-channel stereo set-up with 13 speakers; and the Meridian Surround Sound System, a 16-channel, 825W system driving 19 speakers.

