Meet Pure StreamR Splash, a portable DAB+ radio launched on World Radio Day

In case you aren't aware, today is World Radio Day. It marks the founding of United Nations Radio on 13th February 1946.

And, Pure is celebrating this significant day with the launch of StreamR Splash, a smaller and resoundingly more portable, adventure-ready relative of the Pure StreamR. The new iteration boasts an IP67 water and dustproof rating alongside all of the DAB+ radio, Bluetooth and Amazon Alexa functionality of its older brother.



As well as Bluetooth connectivity, Amazon Alexa functionality can be added to the StreamR Splash if you download the free Pure Home app on your phone. Its built-in microphone then connects to the Pure Home app on your device via Bluetooth, which connects to Alexa, bringing the virtual assistant with you on your travels – as well as speakerphone capabilities.

Under the hood, StreamR Splash boasts a 1.6in woofer, a passive radiator and 10W RMS output. You can also set your favourite radio stations to one of the four corner preset buttons – handy for when you're in the middle of a hike. Alternatively, you could connect your mobile via Bluetooth (or the integrated aux-in cable) to unleash your playlists or podcasts.



Its 3.7v, 5200 mAh battery promises 20 hours of battery life and there's even a detachable bungee cord for attaching the speaker to a backpack, tent or even your parka.

The Pure StreamR Splash is available to purchase from the Pure webstore and Amazon from today, priced at £129.99, available in either Charcoal or Stone Grey.

