LoveFilm has scored another hit against arch-rival Netflix by singing an exclusive multi-year streaming deal with Universal Pictures.

This means subscribers will be able to see films on LoveFilm Instant about six months after they've first been shown on Sky Movies (Sky has the rights to the first pay-TV window, LoveFilm gets the second pay-TV window).

Initial offerings will include films such as Senna and Kick-Ass. The NBC Universal agreement is the latest in a long line of exclusive content deals announced by LoveFilm, including agreements with Disney, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, Entertainment One and StudioCanal.

Jim Buckle, managing director of LoveFilm, says: "LoveFilm is proud to offer its members access to the highest quality content across multiple platforms from another of the world's most respected studios. NBC Universal is also LoveFilm's latest exclusive streaming deal in our quest to deliver the widest choice of content on as many platforms as possible."

Additional Universal Pictures titles which are available to watch instantly in the UK include: It's Complicated, Nanny McPhee Returns, Leap Year, Green Zone, The Wolfman, Robin Hood, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, The American, Paul, Fast And Furious 5, Bridesmaids, Johnny English Reborn', Bourne Legacy, Dr Seuss The Lorax and Safe House.

LoveFilm Instant costs from £4.99 a month and is available on around 175 devices including PC, Mac, Sony PS3, Microsoft Xbox 360, Apple iPad and a growing number of internet-connected TV sets and Blu-ray players.

