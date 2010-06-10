We'll bring you the latest news throughout the morning as it's announced – the highlights so far are:

• Upcoming 3D cinema releases for 2011 and 2012 include The Green Hornet, Priest, the next Spider-Man film, Resident Evil: Afterlife and Men In Black III.

• Four 3D PS3 games will be available to download over PlayStation Network tomorrow. They'll be free if you buy a Sony 3D TV. The three games are: Wipeout HD; SuperStardust HD; PAIN; and MotorStorm Pacific Rift Demo

• Additional 3D games titles will be announced later this year

• "Making 3D is easy, making good 3D is hard," says Sony.

• We're now being shown a demo of Sony's prototype 3D projector. Few details, but release is planned later this year. What we do know is that it will be 1080p capable and use activer shutter 3D glasses.

• From this Friday, June 11th, a full range of Sony 3D hardware and content will be available to buy in almost 600 retail outlets across the UK

• Sony's KDL-HX803 3D TVs (40in, 46in) will hit the shops tomorrow (June 11th)

• The 3D film Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs will be bundled with selected 3D products. The film will be sold separately from June 14th

• Sony Music is set to release a host of 3D content, to be shown at Sony Centres around the UK, including: Skaira 'Waka Waka' music video, the official World Cup song; SIA gig at the Round House; Jimi Hendrix performances remastered in 3D; and other classic music videos remastered in 3D

• FIFA World Cup: as we've previously reported, Sony will film 25 World Cup matches in 3D. Sony is creating 3D promotional trailers for each of the 25 games and is screening them in 1300 Sony-affiliated retail stores across Europe

• Check out the 3D camera rig Sony will use at the World Cup here

• 3D Vaio laptops will be launched at sometime in 2010

• Future Source Consulting says it expects 40 per cent of new TVs in the UK to be 3D-capable by 2014

We'll be reviewing the first Sony KDL-40HX803 3D TV and BDP-S570 3D Blu-ray player in the August issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale June 30th

