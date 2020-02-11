Libratone marks 10th birthday with striking TRACK Air+ SE true wireless buds

Libratone turns 10 this year, and to celebrate the Danish audio brand has released a special edition version of its TRACK Air+ truly wireless earbuds.

The TRACK Air+ SE buds pack all the impressive features of the 2019-launched originals – noise-cancellation, aptX Bluetooth support, 24-hour battery life (six from the buds, 18 from the charging case), triple mics for clear calling, and IPX4 sweat resistance. But they set themselves apart to justify their 'SE' existence with a black and gold finish and enhanced noise-cancelling.

While the TRACK Air+s claim to block out up to 30dB of noise, the special edition pair feature enhanced ANC technology designed to block out wind noise too.

(Image credit: Libratone)

(Image credit: Libratone)

We complimented the TRACK Air+s for their noise-cancellation – "for true wireless in-ears to offer noise cancellation this variable, intelligent and effective is commendable," we said – but nevertheless enhancements are of course welcome. If the TRACK Air+ SEs they match their siblings sonically, as it appears they should, you can expect a nicely clear and detailed performance, albeit one with a slightly over-pronounced midrange.

They are available exclusively on Libratone’s recently relaunched website for £215, and each pair comes with a free COIL wireless charging plate (worth £35).

MORE:

Best wireless earbuds 2020: budget and premium

Best Apple AirPods alternatives 2020: budget to premium

The best AirPods deals