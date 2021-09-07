LG's new XBOOM 360 RP4 party speaker promises to supercharge your social gatherings

LG has announced a new portable party speaker that pumps out sound in a full 360 degrees.

The lantern-shaped LG XBOOM 360 RP4 is suitable for indoor and outdoor use and said to be ideal for the kind of "small social gatherings" that have become all-too familiar recently.

LG says it's put extra effort into delivering the distortion-free sound. Apparently the speaker's conical shape helps output 120W of LG "Authentic" omnidirectional audio from the 5.25-inch glass fibre woofer and one-inch titanium horn tweeter.

The body of the 5.8kg XBOOM 360 RP4 is wrapped in a "durable" fabric, so the 50cm-tall device should survive the odd downpour. The built-in mood light has three presets – Ambient, Nature and Party – to match the vibe of your soirée, but you can always kick things up by introducing a "Bass Blast" or "DJ Effect", via LG's iOS/Android app.

The speaker has a claimed battery life of 10 hours, so we'd expect it to see you though to the afterparty. Connectivity is basic: Bluetooth, USB and Aux. You can also link two XBOOM 360 speakers wirelessly for double the sound output.

The LG XBOOM 360 RP4 is available in now in black, beige, green or burgundy colour options. You can buy it direct from LG's US website for $400 (£300, AU$450). There's talk of it launching in "selected markets" soon.

