LG's new ultra-bright CineBeam projector wants to replace your TV

Summer isn't the best time of year to use a projector, what with longer daylight hours meaning less time in optimal viewing conditions. But LG's new model might be different.

The LG CineBeam HU915QE provides 3700 lumens of brightness, which is more than rival ultra short throw models. That should be bright enough to enjoy in daylight without drawing the curtains, so it could be a viable alternative to a TV.

The HU915QE will also produce a massive 120in picture when placed just 18cm from the wall. Such models are much more practical than traditional projectors, as they don't need to be ceiling mounted; just place it near the wall, and let it do its thing.

Move it closer, and you get a smaller, though still pretty large picture. A distance of just 5.6cm yields an image 90 inches across – still way bigger than most TVs.

It's a 4K HDR model, with HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping on board to analyse and adjust image brightness in every frame it shows. The Brightness Optimiser II dynamically adjusts the brightness depending on how bright or dim your room is, while Adaptive Contrast adjusts the light sources to optimise contrast for each scene.

The projector is also pretty smart on the software side. It runs LG's webOS, which is the same platform used in the firm's Award-winning TVs. All the major streaming services come as part of the package, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+. You can beam content to it from your device using Bluetooth or Apple AirPlay 2, and it boasts a 2.2-channel 40W speaker system built-in.

The price for the LG CineBeam HU915QE is yet to be announced, but look out for it in the next couple of months – just in time for your summer viewing.

MORE:

Get viewing: 10 of the best music-related films to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK this week

Best projectors 2022: Full HD, 4K, portable, short throw

New here? How to set up your projector and get the best picture